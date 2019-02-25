Menu
Scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway this afternoon. Picture: WIN News Toowoomba.
News

Woman seriously injured after debris smashes windscreen

Anton Rose
by
25th Feb 2019 4:15 PM

A RESCUE helicopter is on its way to Oakey after a woman sustained serious chest injuries when a piece of debris flew through her windscreen this afternoon.

Paramedics are currently treating the woman at the scene of the incident on the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said it appeared an object had gone through the windscreen of a truck about 3.20pm, leaving the woman with serious injuries.

The highway is closed and police are diverting west-bound traffic to Brimblecombe Rd and east-bound traffic to Oakey Biddeston Rd.

A police spokesman said the forensic crash unit was investigating after reports that debris had come off the back of another truck.

news oakey toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

