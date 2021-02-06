Woman seriously injured after crash traps her in car

A woman has been rushed to hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Redbank Plains on Saturday morning.

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being seriously injured in a crash which left her trapped in her car in Ipswich this morning.

Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash between a truck and a car on Mount Juillerat Dr in Redbank Plains just after 8.30am on Saturday.

The woman was reported to be trapped in her car.

After being freed she was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane with critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit on board.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she suffered serious leg, arm and pelvic injuries.

The age of the woman is not known.

Police say the road is likely to be closed for several hours between the Centenary Mwy and Sunbird Dr.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

