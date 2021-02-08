Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was in court for breaching a domestic violence order for the ninth time.
A woman was in court for breaching a domestic violence order for the ninth time.
News

Woman sentenced for ninth breach of domestic violence order

Carlie Walker
8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who had previously breached eight domestic violence orders found herself before the court when she had an argument with her former partner over a fridge.

She also got into trouble for stealing a pair of shoes.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing and contravening the order when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the woman breached a no contact order when she turned up at her former partner's home and had an argument over a fridge.

She left the property of her own accord without violence or damage to property.

The court heard she had wanted to pick up the fridge he had advertised online, but she shouldn't have been at the address.

In the other incident, the woman had entered St Vincent de Paul and took a pair of black shoes without making any attempt to pay, the court heard.

The woman had suffered on and off from a substance abuse problem, the court was told, and had been in a violent relationship previously.

She was now clean, the court was told.

The woman was fined $750 and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, wholly suspended for six months.

domestic violence fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘People die’: Taking on Australia’s biggest off-road race

        Premium Content ‘People die’: Taking on Australia’s biggest off-road race

        Motor Sports A local glazier is set to race in his ninth Finke Desert Race, where injuries and breakdowns are just part and parcel of the iconic event

        Labor child care plan to get more parents back to work

        Premium Content Labor child care plan to get more parents back to work

        Politics Shayne Neumann says the release of new data highlights the need for Labor’s...

        • 8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Heartless serial thief steals old lady’s orchids

        Premium Content Heartless serial thief steals old lady’s orchids

        Crime The court heard she had 80 prior convictions for stealing or unlawfully taking...

        • 8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Ipswich Nature centre welcomes cute new arrivals

        Premium Content Ipswich Nature centre welcomes cute new arrivals

        Council News Almost 20,000 people visited the Ipswich Nature Centre over the school holidays and...