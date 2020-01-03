Menu
Woman scores $50,000 top prize on instant Scratch-It

Paige Ashby
paige.ashby@apn.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:35 PM
A FERNVALE woman has become $50,000 richer after winning the top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket

The woman said she celebrated the discovery by having a nap.

"I was at home having a cup of tea and a bite to eat and decided to scratch the two tickets I had bought on New Year's Eve," she explained.

"I couldn't believe what I saw. I checked it over and over again and then made my husband check it too.

"He said it wouldn't be right and I couldn't have won and so we went down to the newsagency and they confirmed it then.

"We were so shocked I am very happy, very happy indeed.

"We did do some celebrating, but more in the form of relaxing. I went and had a nap!"

 

A Fernvale woman has scored $50,000 on a winning Scratch-It ticket.

When asked how she planned to enjoy her instant windfall, the stoked woman said she would use it to improve her yard.

"It's certainly a great start to the new year. It has come at the perfect time," she said.

"I want to do some backyard and front garden landscaping. I have been wanting to do that for ages, and now I finally can."

The winning $4 Under the Sea Bingo Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at TSG Fernvale, 11/1455 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale.

Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 114 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $9.61 million in top prizes.

During this same time, Instant Scratch-Its players enjoyed more than 27.1 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $208.8 million. This equates to more than half a million dollars won on Instant Scratch-Its every day.

fernvale instant scratch-its scratchie scratch it the lott top prize winner
Ipswich Queensland Times

