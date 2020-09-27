Menu
A skydiver has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital after she suffered a hard landing at Toogoolawah today. Photo: Mark Scala.
Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
A Skydiver who took a rough landing in Toogoolawah, 100km northwest of Ipswich, has been rushed to hospital.

The woman, who was skydiving this morning off the Brisbane Valley Highway, landed about 11am, suffering a lower leg injury.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the patient to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the skydiver reportedly hit the ground harder than she may have anticipated.

The woman is reported to be in a stable condition.

skydiving skydiving accident toogoolawah
