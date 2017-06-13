20°
Woman rushed to hospital as wet weather causes havoc

Andrew Korner
| 13th Jun 2017 9:29 AM

A WOMAN has sustained serious abdominal injuries in one of several crashes on wet roads overnight and early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Springfield Lakes about 8.30am when a woman's vehicle slammed into a tree on Springfield-Greenbank Arterial Rd.

Despite initial fears the woman was trapped in the vehicle, she was eventually freed without assistance from firefighters and treated at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the woman has sustained stomach injuries and has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Wet roads contributed to several accidents overnight, including a single vehicle rollover on the Warrego Hwy at Muirlea about 9.48pm Monday. A patient was assessed at the scene but did not require transport to hospital.

A motorcyclist crashed on the Cunningham Hwy at Yamanto about 6.30pm last night, sustaining an ankle injury.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

One person was taken to the PA Hospital with minor injuries following a single vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Wacol about 4.30am.

Then just before 6am, two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Greenbank and Teviot Rds at Greenbank.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  springfield lakes traffic crash wet weather

Local Partners

