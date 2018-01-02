Man gropes topless woman

Right before the man groped the topless woman's breast.

THIS is the jaw-dropping moment a man races toward a topless woman at a New Year's Eve music festival and grabs her breast - before she takes revenge.

The woman was seen walking through a field with her chest covered in glitter at the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisbourne, New Zealand, when the man ran behind her, The Sun reports.

He grabbed her breast before running off and taking a seat on the grass.

However, the woman, who was accompanied by a female friend, is seen chasing after him and striking him several times in the face.

People can be heard reacting in shock, with one woman saying: "I got that all on video,"

The footage was later uploaded to Facebook.

The man is hit by the woman after he groped her.

The festival is a popular destination for New Year's Eve revellers, branding itself the "first place in the world to welcome the first sunrise of the new year".

Each year 30,000 revellers enjoy a host of musical performances on the Waiohika Estate vineyard, with the event taking place over three days.

The assault comes less than a day after a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged for grabbing a woman's breast in a mosh pit at the Falls Festival in Tasmania.

The attack on Sunday night was the third sexual assault reported to police at the Marion Bay music festival.

Previously, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted on Friday night during the Jungle Giants performance, and a sexual assault in the camping area was reported on Saturday night.

Police say the latest incident happened in the mosh pit of the festival's Valley stage when Fleet Foxes were due to play.

The 32-year-old from Carlton has been charged with assault with indecent intent after he allegedly grabbed a woman on the breast. The incident is not linked to two previous sexual assaults.

"The [alleged] incident occurred in the mosh pit of the main stage at around 9.30pm and was witnessed by several persons who aided the victim," a Tasmania Police spokeswoman said.

"The [alleged] perpetrator was identified by the victim and detained by security staff and taken into custody by police shortly thereafter.

"Police were disappointed by the reported incidents of inappropriate behaviour however, patrons were generally well behaved and in good spirits."

The man has since been released on bail to appear in court at a later date.

There has been numerous assaults at Tasmania’s Falls Festival. Picture: Matt Thompson

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.