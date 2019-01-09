Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Queensland woman impaled in face during jog

by Amanda Robbemond
9th Jan 2019 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been reportedly impaled in her face as she went for a jog on the Gold Coast.

Around 1.40pm this afternoon, paramedics were called to a private residence in Pimpama after reports of an impalement.

The patient, reported to be a woman, was understood to be going for a jog when she tripped.

She suffered a penetrating injury through her cheek, close to her eye.

It is believed she tripped into a metal object.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she was fully conscious and stable, however, critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

editors picks emergency gold coast

Top Stories

    Ipswich golden girl Ash Barty smokes World No.1

    premium_icon Ipswich golden girl Ash Barty smokes World No.1

    Tennis and Racquet Sports ASH Barty claimed one of the biggest wins of her career after destroying World No.1 Simona Halep in straight sets at the Sydney International.

    • 9th Jan 2019 4:32 PM
    UPDATE: Polair, dog squad join hunt for stolen car driver

    premium_icon UPDATE: Polair, dog squad join hunt for stolen car driver

    Crime Police are on the hunt for two men after a car chase this afternoon

    Major change for immunisations in Ipswich

    premium_icon Major change for immunisations in Ipswich

    Health Goodna free immunisation centre closes

    $45 million sewer upgrade on track

    premium_icon $45 million sewer upgrade on track

    News The overhauled network will be able to cater for about 8,800 people

    Local Partners