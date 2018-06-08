Woman reported missing from Ipswich medical centre

POLICE urge anyone who sees a woman missing from Ipswich not to approach her and call police.

Pearl Green, 47, was last seen at 8.20am on Thursday near a medical facility on Chelmsford Avenue but has not been seen since.

Concerns are held for her as she suffers from a medical condition and her behaviour is out of character.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 170cms tall and has a slim build and long red hair.

Police believe she is wearing a green short sleeve shirt and denim shorts and is most likely in the Ipswich area.

If anyone sees the woman, they are being urged to not approach her and contact police.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.