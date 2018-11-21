Kogarah sex attack accused’s crude calls were reported to cops

The bathroom inside of a Kogarah dance studio where a young girl was rescued from being sexually assaulted.

A woman reported to police a series of crude phone calls allegedly made by a parolee one month before he attacked a young girl at a dance studio.

Anthony Sampieri, 54, who was out on parole after a previous sex attack in 2012, allegedly sexually assaulted the seven-year-old girl in Kogarah last week.

Police now say that a woman made a complaint to officers after receiving a series of offensive phone calls allegedly made by Sampieri to her at a business in Sydney's south a month before the Kogarah incident in a dirty toilet cubicle.

Father Nicola “Nick” Gilio was stabbed when he tried to stop the alleged attack. Picture: Seven News

Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy has contacted the parents of the seven-year-old girl to "advise them" of the phone call investigation, a police spokeswoman said.

He has also commissioned an internal investigation into the handling of the complaint "to ensure the highest standards of victim care were applied".

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been contacted by Sampieri.

He remains in hospital under corrective services guard and has not been charged over the incident at Kogarah.

Two bystanders, dentist Jeff Stack and father Nicola "Nick" Gilio, came to the rescue of the young girl last Thursday night and knocked Sampieri out, ending the alleged 30-minute attack before Gilio was stabbed by Sampieri.

Hero dentist Dr Jeffrey Stack, who punched the attacker at the dance studio. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Premier Gladys Berejiklian promised on Monday the government would not leave a "single stone unturned" during its investigation of why a man accused of a horrific attack at a Sydney dance school was allowed into the community on parole.