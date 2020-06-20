Woman rapist made porn with 8yo sister, had sex with dad

A 21-year-old Ipswich woman pleaded guilty to 14 charges after sexually abusing her 8-year-old sister.

A 21-year-old Ipswich woman pleaded guilty to 14 charges after sexually abusing her 8-year-old sister.

HAVING spent 373 days in prison, a child sex offender will be freed from jail after her case finalised in court this week.

At 19, the Ipswich teenager used her smart phone to take a series photographs of her younger sister.

Through a messenger app called Discord, she sent 11 images of the 8-year-old girl to a man she met online, with whom she had played video games.

The man was more than 20 years the woman’s senior and living in the United States.

Appearing from jail by video-link, the woman pleaded guilty to 14 charges in Ipswich District Court – 12 of which related to the photographs and included rape and making and distributing child porn.

The court heard the woman, now 21, had taken explicit photos of her sister between October and December 2018 after the 45-year-old man “harassed her” to do so.

Crown prosecutor James Bishop described how the woman had photographed her sister’s genitalia and digitally raped her before sharing the material online.

“She then sent the photos to this person through a messenger application called Discord.”

Ipswich District Court heard police found the photos when they searched her phone in June 2019.

The court heard the woman was also charged with two counts of incest, offences she committed last year when she had sex with her biological father.

On her 20th birthday, the woman again turned to the internet, this time tracking down her estranged father.

Within a few months, the pair had sex on two separate occasions.

“The first was at a motel in Helensvale on March 15, the second was on April 6 at a motel on the Gold Coast,” Mr Bishop said.

“She sent screenshots of the sexualised messages between herself and her father to her father’s sister … the father’s sister then reported it to police.”

In an interview with police, the woman admitted to her actions.

Appearing on her behalf, barrister Justin Thomas sought a suspended jail sentence for the woman and told Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC the woman had already spent a considerable time in prison.

“The circumstances are certainly serious but it is plain that it flows from a degree of vulnerability of the defendant,” Mr Thomas said.

He tended a psychological appraisal of the woman.

Judge Horneman-Wren told the woman that she had been exploited but also that her behaviour was exploitative.

“Dr Butler finds you have no sexual interest in children, and that I readily accept,” he said.

“(The man you met online) asked you to take photographs and continued to harass you and you eventually complied.

“(You also engaged in) two counts of sexual intercourse with your biological father … you had no association with him since he left the family when you were five.

“Your communications with him became what is described as sexualised – I infer it was he who sexualised the conversation.”

With no criminal history to her name, the woman was sentenced to a total of 12 months jail, to be suspended immediately and for a period of three years for the offences relating to her sister.

For the incest, she consented to undertake a two-year term of probation.