FATAL SHOOTING: Woman questioned over boyfriend's death

Paania Lawrence is taken into Southport watch house after the fatal shooting. Picture Mike Batterham

A FORMER New Zealand woman is being questioned by detectives after the shooting death of her boyfriend on the Gold Coast overnight.

Paania Lawrence, 39, was arrested after the early morning shooting of her 46-year-old partner of six months at a home in Southport.

She has spent the day being interviewed by detectives at the Southport Watchhouse, but has not been charged with any offence over the death.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Ward from Gold Coast Police told media it was early days in the investigation and detectives were still trying to piece together exactly what happened in the Waverley Street home in the lead-up to the shooting just after 2am Wednesday morning.

Forensics at the scene. Picture Mike Batterham

Forensic crews have been on the scene for most of the day, while officers have also been canvassing nearby streets and CCTV footage for clues.

It is understood Ms Lawrence dialled 000 after the shooting, but despite the best efforts of paramedics who arrived at the scene a short time later, nothing could be done to save her partner.

Detectives have also spoken to at least two other people home at the time of the death as well as another family staying in a caravan at the rear of the property.

On her Facebook page, Ms Lawrence describes her relationship status as â€˜complicatedâ€™ but there is not believed to be any history of domestic violence between the couple.

Ms Lawrence has spent many years living in both Australia and New Zealand, moving back to Australia just over a year ago.