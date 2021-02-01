Woman punished again for assaulting police

CONVICTED of assaulting three police officers in a mysterious case in which an Ipswich court hearing disclosed no facts, the offender Heather Drysdale was made to return to court this week after she failed to complete the penalty.

In August 2019 Lowood woman Heather Jane Drysdale pleaded guilty to five offences - three charges that she assaulted police officers at licensed premises; committed public nuisance within licensed premises/or in the vicinity of licensed premises; and obstructed police at licensed premises.

The police facts were handed in written form to magistrate Donna MacCallum by Sgt Paul Caldwell.

Despite it being an open court neither Ms MacCallum nor the police prosecutor revealed what the facts of her assaults were, or where it took place.

As penalty Ms MacCallum ordered Drysdale to complete 180 hours of unpaid community service work.

She was given 12 months to do this.

Her defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said then that there was no doubt that the offences were serious.

This week Drysdale, now aged 26, went back before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to contravening the Community Service Order.

Mr Fairclough again appeared for Drysdale and sought either a significant fine or a suspended jail term.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said her criminal history shows Drysdale had received several jail orders.

He revoked the community service order and resentenced Drysdale on the five charges including the three police assaults.

Again, no details on the agreed facts were given and the court remained silent as to what Drysdale did.

Mr Cridland resentenced Drysdale to three months jail on each of the charges.

The concurrent sentences were immediately suspended for nine months.

