Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after an assault at the taxi rank on Woongarra St.
A man has been charged after an assault at the taxi rank on Woongarra St. Eliza Goetze
Crime

Woman 'punched in face' during taxi rank ruckus

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
22nd Mar 2019 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT over who would take the next taxi has ended with a woman being punched in the face, and a man being sent to court.

A 51-year-old man has received a notice to appear in court, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, over an incident on November 6 at the taxi rank on Woongarra St, Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the man was engaged in an altercation with another man about 9pm, arguing over who would take the next taxi, when the woman stepped in to break up the disagreement.

Sen Const Webb said the woman tried to let the man take the taxi when he allegedly punched her in the face.

Charges were laid earlier this week, with the accused due to appear in court on April 29.

assault occasioning bodily harm buncourt buncrime bundaberg queensland police taxi
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Jets boss casts doubt over relocating NRL team to Qld

    premium_icon Jets boss casts doubt over relocating NRL team to Qld

    Rugby League Ipswich-based Western Corridor NRL bid chairman Steve Johnson says relocating a Sydney team to Queensland won't work.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 3:24 PM
    $70 million superdraw brings out the crowds

    premium_icon $70 million superdraw brings out the crowds

    News Tickets selling fast in superdraw

    • 22nd Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    Inflatable playground to pop up in Ipswich

    premium_icon Inflatable playground to pop up in Ipswich

    News Your children can bounce, jump, climb and slide their way to fun

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Long serving theatre group prepares for new musical

    premium_icon Long serving theatre group prepares for new musical

    News Actors will be the laughing stock for your kids

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM