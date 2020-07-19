Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Breaking

Woman pulled from water in Whitsundays jetski incident

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jul 2020 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS helped pull a woman in her 30s out of the water at Airlie Beach after a jetski incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am Sunday.

 

She was treated for a minor leg injury, which is suspected to be a sprained ankle, he said.

She was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, he said.

abell point marina airlie beach editors picks proserpine hospital qas queensland ambulance service whitsundays
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Ipswich fun run is back with a twist

        premium_icon Popular Ipswich fun run is back with a twist

        News This year’s Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park Fun Run will be done a little differently. Here’s what you need to know.

        Ipswich track a winner as top trainer seals ‘grand slam’

        premium_icon Ipswich track a winner as top trainer seals ‘grand slam’

        Sport Regular opportunity to win races at Bundamba keeps Toowoomba visitor returning...

        Donation brings Yuggera elder to tears

        premium_icon Donation brings Yuggera elder to tears

        News Aunty Faye Carr couldn’t believe her eyes when Ipswich North Rotary Club showed up...

        Dealing with career shock during a pandemic

        premium_icon Dealing with career shock during a pandemic

        News A local expert has explained the impacts of career shock and what young people can...