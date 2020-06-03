Menu
Crime

Woman pregnant to co-accused refused bail variation

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
A MOURA woman facing a number of charges including assault occasioning bodily harm applied to have her bail conditions varied due to being pregnant with the child of her co-accused, a court was told.

Under Larissa Jean Kohl's bail conditions previously set she is not allowed to have contact with the man.

Yesterday in Gladstone Magistrates Court her lawyer, Brendon Selic, said it would be unfair for Miss Kohl to have to go through the pregnancy without the father's support.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd questioned the pregnancy. "I'm curious to how far along pregnant the defendant is given that may constitute another breach of the bail condition," Mr Boyd said.

Mr Selic told the court the matter was more complicated as Miss Kohl had previously had a miscarriage and having the support would be beneficial to her. He said his client had expressed a desire to study to be a teacher and was concerned if she was convicted of the charges would automatically strike her out with Education Queensland.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey refused the application to vary and brought Miss Kohl's matters forward to June 12.

Gladstone Observer

