Woman posed as sex shop to post rival’s nudes

A WOMAN entangled in a complex love triangle who posted her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend's naked pictures on Instagram has narrowly avoided jail.

Jennifer Gander, 44, posed as a southern Sydney adult store when she repeatedly posted her love rival's graphic nude pictures on Instagram while harassing and threatening her via text.

She pleaded guilty at Sutherland Local Court to 10 charges including distributing intimate images, using a phone to menace or harass, and intimidation and was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order with supervision and 200 hours of community service.

Magistrate Peter Bugden told Gander he would have sent her to jail if not for her prior clean record and expression of remorse.

"Normally I would deal with this with a jail sentence," Mr Bugden said.

"These are serious matters and people go to jail for these things on a daily basis in these courts."

Police facts revealed Gander repeatedly threatened the female victim and texted her intimate images and videos she had of her and the man they were both involved with.

"Just so you know the s**t will be beaten out of you, end of story skank," Gander texted the victim on July 22.

"You are disgusting, sneaky, rude, disrespectful and just pathetic … enjoy your sex toys, they will be the last gift you ever get."

The court heard Gander was unlikely to reoffend.

The aggressive seven-week campaign of harassment ended when Gander's ex-partner stormed into the adult store she had previously worked at and demanded to know why his girlfriend's naked pictures were on their Instagram.

A sales director showed the man the account was fake, and pointed him to a second account Gander used to post a graphic image of the victim's vagina.

Another post which included images of the woman's face and her breasts was captioned "happy customer".

The court heard Gander had written a letter of apology to her victim and that she was unlikely to reoffend.