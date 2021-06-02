Menu
Police investigate after stolen ute crashed into loungeroom at Kangaroo Point overnight
Crime

Woman ploughs stolen HiLux into stranger’s loungeroom

by Elise Williams
2nd Jun 2021 10:57 AM
A woman allegedly ploughed into a stranger's lounge room just moments after stealing a resident's ute from the same apartment complex.

The woman, aged 24, has been changed after police allege she broke into a Kangaroo Point unit complex and stole a white Toyota HiLux about 12.30am.

According to officers, a man who lived at the Elliott St unit complex heard the vehicle start and ran outside before he jumped into the tray of the ute in an attempt to prevent it from being stolen.

"The male resident managed to jump from the rear of the ute and avoid serious injury," a police statement said.

The woman then allegedly drove the vehicle back and forth before she ploughed through the loungeroom of a bottom storey unit at the same building the ute was allegedly stolen from.

The woman was able to reverse the car out of the lounge room before she is accused of driving to nearby Thomas St where police allege she crashed the stolen vehicle into a vacant building.

She fled the area on foot before police located her shortly afterwards at the corner of Main and Pearson Streets, still allegedly in possession of property stolen from the unit.

The woman has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter dwelling with intent by break, stealing and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, driving unlicensed (disqualified) burglary and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital for a medical check before she was formally charged.

She will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

