There’s something wrong with this designer ‘puppy’

A PET owner was left in shock when her new puppy turned out to be a fox.

The woman, known only as Ms Wang, paid $AU250 for what she thought was a Japanese Spitz in July last year, but grew concerned when the animal started rejecting dog food.

Within months, the "puppy" - who had never barked - began developing thicker fur and a longer tail, leaving the owner perplexed, The Sun reports.

Speaking to the Shanxi Network Television, Ms Wang said she bought the animal from a pet shop in July last year.

"The fur got thicker when it reached three months old," she said. "Its face became pointy and its tail grew longer than that of a normal dog."

Before learning the truth about her "puppy", the Shanxi province resident said people using a park where she walked her pet told her that the animal was a fox.

Ms Wang paid more than $AU250 for what she thought as a Japanese Spitz puppy. Picture: Shanxi Network Television

The ‘puppy’ started rejecting dog food and its tail became increasingly bushy. Picture: Shanxi Network Television

"Other pet dogs seemed to be scared by my pet so I walked it with a leash," Ms Wang said.

The confused pet owner told Chinese media that she regularly fed the animal fruit, chicken breasts and dog food, which it began rejecting when it reached three months old.

Reports suggest that her suspicions were confirmed when a local zoo worker took a closer look at the animal.

Sun Letian, an expert in animal epidemic prevention at Taiyuan Zoo, confirmed the animal as a fox when Ms Wang brought it in for examination.

"Based on the size, it is a domesticated fox," he said. "It carries a smell in their body and the smell can get stronger as it grows older."

Not pointy at first. Picture: Shanxi Network Television

Very pointy months later. Picture: Shanxi Network Television

Ms Wang thought she was buying a Japanese Spitz (above). Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Local media reports suggest Ms Wang is preparing to hand the fox over to the zoo where it can be cared for in a "better environment" and can receive a more suitable diet.

The fox is set to go into quarantine for a month before being placed in an enclosure.

Ms Wang has allegedly been invited by the zoo to visit the animal whenever she misses it.

