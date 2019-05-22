Coffs woman outs herself as 'stupid' croc bikini babe

A woman can be seen sitting in the water of Cahills Crossing. Picture: Charlotte Nansen

THE Bikini clad tourist caught swimming at notorious croc haunt Cahills Crossing has been revealed as 25-year-old Lauren French from Coffs Harbour.

Ms French contacted the NT News and identified herself as the "stupid bikini babe who didn't realise she was (swimming) in (densely) populated croc waters" on today's front page.

The bar tender was snapped with several people at the crossing on Saturday, May 11, about 2.30pm by Gunbalanya nurse Charlotte Nansen.

Ms French, who has been travelling around Australia, is only three weeks into her Dry season stay and said she was shocked to see herself on the front page of today's NT News.

"I woke up this morning and I was like oh my goodness that's me and I sent it to Dad and he said 'I know you're on an adventure but don't adventure too much'," she said.

"My sister went ballistic.

"I'm 25, you'd think I'd have more sense."

She said if she knew then what she knows now she would never have gotten in the water.

"Where we're from you can just swim all the time," she said.

Coffs Harbour local and 25-year-old Cahills Crossing survivor Lauren French

Several signs on either side of the causeway urge people to stay away from the water because of the high number of crocodiles living in the area.

The last reported death at Cahills Crossing was in January 2017 when a 47-year-old man attempted to cross the river with two women.

His body was found about 2km downstream near a 3.5m crocodile.

Comments on social media following the story have slammed Ms French's risky behaviour but she's unperturbed.

"Everyone in the comments was like 'it's natural selection', I was like well I must be naturally lucky," she said.

"All of my friends asked if I was OK from getting roasted online but I honestly don't mind.

"I'd probably be saying the same thing if I knew."

WOMAN shooes away 4m croc from Cahills Crossing

She said she just hoped no other tourists saw the photo and decided to follow suit.

"Obviously I was extremely lucky," she said.

Her advice to other tourist is to heed warning signs.

"Also, do not listen to Alex Thorpe, he's my friend and said I'd be fine, so don't listen to him on any crazy adventures," she said.