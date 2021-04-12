Menu
Tammy Kermode leaves court after pleading guilty to shoplifting.
Woman ordered to pay back Coles after meat swindle

Ross Irby
12th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
A MUM of seven who fled a store with 16 pork chops and other items tried blaming an unnamed person, who she claimed got her to carry the loot.

Surveillance footage, however, showed the woman entering and exiting the Coles supermarket with the bag used to store the meat.

When Tammy Kermode appeared for sentence on Monday, the Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the theft included a half-leg of ham as well as a hair removal product.

Tammy Anne Kermode, 42, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to unlawful dealing with shops goods valued at $75 at Riverlink North Ipswich on December 15 last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to the Coles supermarket at 2.20pm to investigate the theft of a tray of pork chops and half-a-leg of ham.

He said a female shopper in a red singlet was seen to place the goods inside a Coles bag and leave the store without paying.

Kermode was found outside another store and was spoken to.

Sgt Caldwell said Kermode told police another female asked her to carry the bag out for her.

Witnesses contradicted Kermode’s version.

The pork chops and ham could not be sold after being recovered and the supermarket claimed the loss of $64.94.

Defence lawyer Kristy Louden said Kermode had ongoing issues with the use of the drug ice.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Kermode was not suited to a community service order given her history.

Kermode was convicted and fined $300 and ordered to pay $64.94 compensation.

