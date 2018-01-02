‘Why I’m auctioning off my virginity’

IN ONE of the few legal brothels in the United States, one 23-year-old is getting ready to auction off her virginity.

Bailey Gibson from Sacramento in California, has enlisted the help of the world famous Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Nevada to sell off her first time - and it's already garnering plenty of interest.

The brothel's communications director Jeremy Lemur told news.com.au that even though the advertisement is less than a day old, Bailey's offer is already a hit.

"Based on the deluge of inquiries resulting from our recent newsletter announcement to Bunny Ranch clientele about Bailey's virginity auction, brothel owner Dennis Hof expects her virginity to go for mid-six figures to seven figures," Mr Lemur said.

That figure is in US dollars meaning Bailey's virginity is expected to easily sell for more than $A1 million.

Bailey Gibson, the woman selling her virginity. Picture: Moonlite Bunny Ranch

In a New Year's Day blog post titled "Why I'm Auctioning my Virginity at Bunny Ranch", Bailey explains how people never believe she, as a 23-year-old, is still a virgin.

"If you saw me on the street and I told you that [I'm a virgin] you'd probably say, 'yeah right! No way!' But contrary to popular belief (and societal norms) attractive 23-year-olds can be virgins too, I am happy to say," she writes.

Bailee writes about her childhood, how she was raised by an adoptive family with "very strong Christian values" and how she grew up "very sheltered".

The now 23-year-old was sent to a strict Christian all-girls boarding school when she was 16 where she had no contact with boys.

"Needless to say, the lack of male company and deep religious study contributed to me becoming an adult virgin," she writes.

After Bailey's ex-boyfriend, who originally told her he would wait until marriage to have sex, broke her heart and cheated on her numerous times, she decided enough was enough.

"After grieving for a while, I came to the conclusion that waiting until marriage to lose my virginity was the wrong decision, because my ex-boyfriend wasn't worth waiting for," she writes.

"I thought that I could trade my virginity for my boyfriend's lifelong devotion. I was wrong. "So, I decided that I was going to get something for my virginity - something that benefits me and my life. I wanted to lose my virginity in the most profitable way possible."

It was then that Bailey stumbled upon Moonlite Bunny Ranch and its owner Dennis Hof.

After numerous emails, Dennis eventually agreed to it.

"Needless to say, here we are. I am auctioning my virginity to the highest bidder at the world's most popular legal brothel," she said.

Despite Bailey believing society perceives her as a "deviant", she said she's fine with that label.

"At the end of the day, it is my body. I have the right do what I want with it," she writes.

"I do not think that capitalising upon your purity makes you a bad person. Just like having sex with multiple men does not make you a bad person. We all make choices. Mine was to wait. Now it is to sell," she ends.

The auction for Bailey's virginity will close on September 15 and the event will be "consummated" on the weekend of October 13.

The night Bailey loses her virginity will be celebrated alongside Bunny Ranch founder Dennis Hof's birthday.

Bailey will lose her virginity in October. Picture: Moonlite Bunny Ranch

Bailey's auction comes less than two months after a 19-year-old US model sold her own virginity for a record $A3.9 million to an Abu Dhabi-based businessman.

The woman, known as Giselle, said in a statement released by the website that it was a "dream come true".

"Every woman has to decide on her own if it is worth to give her virginity for free to a boyfriend who maybe later on will break up with her, rather than selling it," she said.

"But I made my decision and now I can study wherever I want, buy a new house and travel around the world. It gives me a lot of opportunities."

Giselle described the trend of women selling their virginity as "a form of emancipation", saying she was "shocked" at people who were against it.

"In other words, these people want to tell you what to do with your body as a woman, but they accuse somebody who is selling it of being against emancipation," she said.