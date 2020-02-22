Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stabbing
Stabbing
Crime

Woman murdered in DV stabbing attack

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES, KEAGAN ELDER
22nd Feb 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died after she was stabbed in Pimlico in the early hours of Saturday morning.

About 1am, Townsville police were called to a unit on Granville St after reports a woman had been stabbed.

 

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

A 49-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

What appeared to be a bloodstain could be seen on the front of the unit.

A crime scene was established and investigators are on scene.

A 40-year-old man from Mount Isa was arrested and charged with one count of murder (domestic violence offence) and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

 

Police collect evidence from the scene of a fatal stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police collect evidence from the scene of a fatal stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

In a statement, police said the relationship between the two was being investigated, but they were known to one another.

The death of the woman comes just three days after Hannah Baxter and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, were killed by Rowan Baxter.

 

Police have charged a Mount Isa man with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police have charged a Mount Isa man with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, was shocked to hear about the fatal stabbing at Pimlico and described the incident as "terrible".

The neighbour, who had lived next door to the unit for 19 years, said police had been called to the unit complex a number of times in the past.

"I've called the police on one occasion when we heard really loud banging and banging because I was concerned for their welfare," the neighbour said.

More Stories

Show More
crime domestic violence editors picks stabbing woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman strangled, beaten and held captive in unit

        premium_icon Woman strangled, beaten and held captive in unit

        Crime A man allegedly strangled and bashed a 29-year-old woman who was being kept hostage in an Ipswich unit, police say.

        • 22nd Feb 2020 12:09 PM
        See why 55 of Ipswich’s best recognised on honour board

        premium_icon See why 55 of Ipswich’s best recognised on honour board

        Soccer Elite footballers with links to Ipswich clubs possess a multitude of attributes.

        Haunting picture of Brisbane teacher before M1 death

        premium_icon Haunting picture of Brisbane teacher before M1 death

        Crime Photo of Anthony Stott bound to a chair as family of accused slam cops

        Mum on pension caught with $2000 in ice

        premium_icon Mum on pension caught with $2000 in ice

        News Magistrate horrified over woman’s costly drug bust