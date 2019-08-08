Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics rushed to the scene of a crash at Maleny where a car rolled off a cliff this morning.
Paramedics rushed to the scene of a crash at Maleny where a car rolled off a cliff this morning.
News

Woman ‘lucky’ to survive after 10m cliff crash

Shayla Bulloch
8th Aug 2019 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is "lucky" to be alive after a terrifying crash where her car rolled off a cliff during heavy fog this morning.

Paramedics and fire services worked quickly to cut the woman free from her car in difficult conditions after it rolled off a 10m drop along Landsborough Maleny Rd about 5.30am.

The Maroochydore crew received a distressed call from a member of the public after they witnessed the car roll a few times before landing in thick lantana below.

Operations supervisor Lorenz Kleinberg said the car was badly damaged and a 27-year-old woman was stuck inside when they arrived.

"We used up all our luck today… she's a very lucky patient," he said.

"Access was difficult… with assistance, two of the paramedics got in the car and assessed the woman."

The woman was conscious and suffered some arm injuries when crews found her.

Paramedics worked with fire crews and brought her back up to the roadside on a stretcher where RACQ Lifeflight was waiting to take her to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 7am.

Mr Kleinberg said the thick lantana plants cushioned the fall of the car, potentially saving the woman from further injury.

breaking news maleny paramedics qas sunshine coast crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'This will stay with us': Ambos inspired by survival story

    premium_icon 'This will stay with us': Ambos inspired by survival story

    News AFTER Ipswich grandmother Nada Grbavac was rescued from the wreckage of the horrific crash that killed her husband, her chances of survival were slim.

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Six must-read sports yarns you may have missed

    Six must-read sports yarns you may have missed

    Sport Sporty teens taking the world by storm and more.

    Did you hear sirens overnight?

    premium_icon Did you hear sirens overnight?

    News A dog bit a little girl on the face overnight and other emergencies.