Woman locks self and dogs indoors to stop council seizure

Proud dog mum Jawarrki Emma Williams, 34, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer after a lengthy battle with police and council officers trying to take her dogs off her for improper fencing of her yard.

A Gympie woman has been fined $300 after locking herself and her dogs in her house for 20 minutes and refusing to negotiate with police and council officers, forcing them to break into her home to take the animals away.

Jawarrki Emma Williams, 34, appeared unrepresented in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday for one charge of obstructing a police officer at her Gympie home on June 4.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court police and Gympie Regional Council officers attended William's house to collect her dogs, which were improperly fenced and continued to escape her yard.

Williams was told her she could pick them up the following week if she had organised a suitable enclosure for them.

Sgt Campbell said Williams instead locked herself in the house with the dogs for 20 minutes, refusing to negotiate with police and council officers.

Police used force to enter her house, where Williams was seen holding one of the dogs in her arms and refused to release it.

After a struggle the dog was forcibly taken off Williams and she was arrested.

Williams said she couldn't afford to fence her yard properly after falling on tough times, which is why the dogs kept escaping.

She also said since the incident she erected a new fence in compliance with council and police requests, and her dogs were happily returned to her care.

She pleaded guilty to the charge of obstructing a police officer and was fined $300 for the incident.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Woman locks self, dogs indoors to stop council seizure