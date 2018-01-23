Gun, drugs found in raid on ‘Bomber’ Thompson associate

The woman was found with a semiautomatic handgun at her home. Picture: Derrick den Hollander

The woman was found with a semiautomatic handgun at her home. Picture: Derrick den Hollander

A WOMAN linked to a drug raid on the home of Mark "Bomber" Thompson was allegedly found with a semiautomatic handgun at her home.

Katia Drcec, of Mill Park, was apprehended by police on January 4 in a Mercedes sporting the rego "ONBA1L" and being driven by Karl "Bang Bang" Holt.

Holt, who is believed to have longstanding links to the Geelong chapter of the Bandidos, is understood to have been living with the 22-year-old Ms Drcec at Thompson's Port Melbourne home when police busted down its door.

Police outside the Port Melbourne property owned by Mark ‘Bomber’ Thompson.

Police prosecutor Sen-Constable Jacki Davis told the Geelong Magistrates' Court a search of the Mercedes turned up $2380 in cash, more than a 100 grams of methamphetamine, an ice pipe and various other drug dealing paraphernalia.

A raid on their Mill Park address was conducted a day before police smashed their way into Thompson's Port Melbourne property.

A semiautomatic handgun was found along with bags of meth, a $15,000 bike, $19,995 is cash and more drug dealing equipment.

Ms Drcec is in the process of applying for bail, which has been opposed by police.

The court heard Ms Drcec has previously had 22 warrants for her arrest since 2014.

Police fear she will interfere with witnesses if cut loose.

Representing herself, Ms Drcec - a drug addict - said she had been sober for 18 days and needed to be released to look after her sick mum, who was in court.

Her mum said she was willing to put up her house as a surety to have her daughter released on bail.

The matter before Magistrate Ann McGarvie was stood down to allow the arresting officer to attend court.