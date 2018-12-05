Woman leaves bomb threat voice mail for Minister: police

Maxine Victoria Frescon applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday on one count of using a carriage service to make a threat to cause serious harm.

A WOMAN who allegedly left a voice mail for the Minister for Police and Emergency Services threatening to bomb the Gladstone police station has been denied bail.

Maxine Victoria Frescon applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday on one count of using a carriage service to make a threat to cause serious harm.

She appeared via video from in custody and chose not to be represented by a lawyer.

During a previous mention of her matters on November 27 Ms Frescon told a Magistrate she was sick of lawyers and wanted to deal with her matters on her own.

The court heard on November 5 Ms Frescon called a number for the minister and left a voice mail with her name and contact details.

She told the minister she wanted to talk to him.

"Otherwise I will put a bomb in your f---ing copshop mate," she is alleged to have said.

"I'm sick of you c---- harassing my kids."

The court heard officers attended Ms Frescon's address to ask about the alleged threat.

Ms Frescon told the officers she felt Gladstone police were "harassing" her son, the court heard.

Ms Frescon allegedly told police she would carry through with the threat if police didn't leave her son alone, the court was told.

Officers told Ms Frescon she would need to attend the police station.

During the bail application Ms Frescon told Magistrate Clare Kelly she "did not put up a fight", grabbed her shoes and went with officers.

Magistrate Kelly told Ms Frescon she had to prove why keeping her in custody was not justified.

Ms Frescon said she had recently started up her own cleaning company but also wanted to get help for her drug and alcohol addiction.

The court heard Ms Frescon had a significant criminal history.

Magistrate Kelly said she was not satisfied Ms Frescon should be released on bail but before she could explain her reasoning Ms Frescon stood and said: don't worry about it, this is over then, see ya (sic) later," and left the room.

The matters were adjourned to December 11.