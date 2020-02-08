Menu
Woman killed in horror minivan crash

8th Feb 2020 6:34 AM
A MULTI-VEHICLE crash in Redland Bay overnight has left one woman dead and others injured.

Police have confirmed that about 11pm on Friday night a utility travelling south on Serpentine Creek Rd hit the back of a sedan travelling in the same direction.

The collision caused the ute to veer into the path of a minivan travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the minivan, a 36-year-old Redland Bay woman, died at the scene, while the people in the other vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police have asked anyone travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward, as the Forensic Crash Unit continues its investigations.

brisbane fatal crash redlands

        Time's up for residents on copper

        Here's a list of the suburbs in Ipswich at risk of phone and internet disconnection on February 14.

        Growing shopping hub welcomes new medical clinic

        Radiology company opens new clinic in fast growing suburb

        Compassion for Animals gala

        Compassion for Animal's gala dinner benefiting Australian wildlife.

        Fernvale teen scores big time with USQ

        Aneka Breakey is one of 120 school leavers offered a scholarship through USQ.