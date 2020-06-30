Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services on the scene of a fatal accident outside the RBWH at Herston. Picture: Tobias Jurss-Lewis
Emergency services on the scene of a fatal accident outside the RBWH at Herston. Picture: Tobias Jurss-Lewis
News

Cyclist killed outside major hospital

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis, Elise Williams
30th Jun 2020 9:23 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A WOMAN has been killed after she was hit by a truck outside the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at Herston this morning.

Police say the woman was riding a bicyle along O'Connell Terrace towards Bowen Bridge Rd when the incident occurred about 7.30.

Brisbane Regional Duty Officer Inspector Sean Cryer said police were looking at the hospital's CCTV footage of the area of the accident.

"It shows the truck (but) it doesn't exactly show the incident," Insp Cryer said.

"We're working through that ... we're unable to determine exactly what happened at this moment in time."

Insp. Cryer said the driver of the truck, a man in his 60s, was incredibly distressed.

"He's currently being treated by the ambulance service ... we have yet to speak to him."

Insp. Cryer urged any witnesses who haven't come forward to contact Crime Stoppers'.

Traffic is still heavy around the scene of the crash and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

 

 

EARLIER: A WOMAN has been killed after she was hit by a truck outside the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at Herston this morning.

Police have closed Bowen Bridge Rd at O'Connell Terrace at Herston after the incident occurred about 7.30 this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the crash occurred "right outside the (Royal Brisbane and Women's) Hospital".

The woman was crossing the road when the incident occurred.

A woman has been killed while crossing the road outside the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at Herston. Picture: Rosanna Kingsun/Twitter
A woman has been killed while crossing the road outside the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at Herston. Picture: Rosanna Kingsun/Twitter

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of the crash.

There are major delays for inbound commuters, with congestion back to Kedron.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

More to come.

Originally published as Woman killed crossing road outside hospital

brisbane editors picks qld road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Call made on controversial waste to energy plant

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Call made on controversial waste to energy plant

        News THE STATE Government says its declaration of a controversial waste to energy plant as a coordinated project will result in rigorous assessment

        Police dog stabbing trio to defend charges

        premium_icon Police dog stabbing trio to defend charges

        News Three people accused of injuring a police dog face court

        BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        premium_icon BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        News Coronavirus Qld: Restrictions may ease further amid border row

        The latest business news from Springfield

        premium_icon The latest business news from Springfield

        News Plus find out about the new Springfield business offering more than 700 jobs