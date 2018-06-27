Crime scene set up after woman killed in crash

The road is closed at Stratheden, near Casino, where a woman was killed in a car crash.

UPDATE, 12.45am: INVESTIGATIONS are continuing after a woman was killed in a crash north-west of Casino this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to Stratheden Rd at Stratheden, just after 9am after reports of a single-vehicle crash.

On arrival, officers from Richmond Police District found a car had crashed into a tree.

The driver, a woman believed to be aged in her 40s, died at the scene. She has not been formally identified.

The other occupant of the vehicle, a girl, was not injured. Her age is not known at this stage.

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Update 11.25am: POLICE said roads will be closed for several hours following the crash at Stratheden Road (near Sullivans Road), Stratheden.

They asked for motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

Update; 10.36am: ONE woman is dead and a child is in hospital after her car rolled and crashed on Stratheden Road this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed the woman died at the scene.

"Were called around 9.10am today and three crews were assigned to the incident at Stratheden Rd near Creightons Rd," he said.

"We also sent out a road retrieval team."

The spokesman said a child in the car was strapped into a baby seat and has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

"We were sent to a single car roll-over where the patient was trapped and sustained critical injuries," he said.

"The woman aged in her 40s has died, it is very sad."

The spokesman said a Chaplain has also been sent to the hospital where a debrief is in session.

More to come.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash north west of Casino.

Strathedan Road is blocked in both directions between Dobies Bight and Strathedan.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said thay are responding to the incident.

More to come.