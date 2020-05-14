Woman killed by pet bulldog

The woman was tragically mauled to death by one of her dogs. Picture: Facebook

A woman in the United States has died after being mauled by her adopted pet french bulldog.

Lisa Urso, 52, was found dead on the back veranda of her Illinois home with extensive bite and scratch marks.

Police believe Ms Urso was attacked inside her home and escaped outside but succumbed to her injuries.

Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee told The Chicago Tribune the scene had been "gruesome", with blood on Ms Urso's dogs, two which are french bulldogs while the other is a border collie mix.

It’s believed Ms Urso’s larger french bulldog Blue (pictured) was responsible for the attack. Picture: WGN 9

However it's thought her larger french bulldog, Blue, is solely responsible for the attack as it had previously been taken away from Ms Urso by animal control after biting her boyfriend twice in April.

Ms Urso later requested to get the dog back in a step that would be her "fatal mistake," Police Chief Lee said.

"The lady wanted her dog back and it attacked her viciously and killed her," he said.

Reports that Blue had been rescued from a dog fighting ring or may have been bred to fight dogs is now being investigated by authorities.

Lake County Coroner Dr Howard Cooper told People Ms Urso had died with "a very large percentage of her body" injured and her clothes shredded and torn off.

Ms Urso pictured with another of her dogs who is not believed to have been involved in the attack. Picture: Facebook

"There was a struggle," he said. "She was being attacked; there's no question."

Dr Cooper also told TV station WGN 9 Ms Urso had suffered most bite marks to her neck and arms and there had been a "lot of scratching".

"You don't really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed but we forget animals can be powerful," he said. "This animal has a lot of jaw strength."

All three of Ms Urso's dogs have now been taken to the local dog shelter, with it likely Blue will be euthanised, Lake County animal care and control department program manager Robin Van Sickle said.

"(Blue is) very aggressive," Ms Van Sickle told People. "He fixates on you. He growls, barks, lunges … he's targeting."