Plastic bag ban played a part in woman’s death

A DAUGHTER'S trip to the supermarket with her mum has ended in tragedy after the 58-year-old was hit by her own car checking for shopping bags.

The 58-year-old died in the freak accident at Castle Hill on Sunday after the Mazda CX7 rolled backwards along Ambleside Drive and ran over her.

Police said the 32-year-old daughter was driving with her mother when they pulled over about 3.30pm and hopped out to check if they had grocery bags in the back of the car.

They said the daughter thought she had put the car in park but it started rolling backwards instead.

The woman was tragically killed in front of her daughter. Picture: Seven News

Police said the mother slipped or tripped as the pair tried to stop the car and the daughter put her foot on the brake, according to the Hills Shire Times.

A resident told the newspaper when he went outside a woman was standing nearby and could be heard yelling and was very distressed.

Police said the daughter was also reportedly hit by the rolling car but she was not injured.

She was taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.