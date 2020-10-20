Menu
Woman killed, boy injured in highway tragedy

by Chris Calcino
20th Oct 2020 7:33 AM
A WOMAN has been killed and a child is in a serious condition in hospital after a horrific head-on crash involving a car and a truck on a Far North road.

Preliminary investigations indicate a sedan was heading north on the Mulligan Highway at Southedge, near Mareeba, when it collided with a truck driving in the opposite direction about 3.40pm on Monday.

The driver of the sedan, a 39-year-old Mareeba woman, sustained critical injuries and was taken by rescue helicopter to Cairns Hospital.

She did not survive and died at the hospital.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal car versus truck crash on the Mulligan Highway at Southedge. PICTURE: FACEBOOK
A four-year-old boy, also in the sedan, was taken by helicopter to Townsville Hospital.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old Atherton man, was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Originally published as Woman killed, boy injured in highway tragedy

cairns editors picks fatal crash mareeba

