Woman killed after vehicle hits tree, rolls

A SERIOUS collision at Storm King overnight has claimed the life of an Ipswich woman, while another fights for her life in hospital.

It was about 11pm on Friday evening when driver of a Toyota SUV, travelling westbound along Somerville Rd, lost control.

Preliminary investigations suggested the vehicle veered from the road before striking a tree and overturning on its side.

It is understood five people were inside the vehicle at the time.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene about 11.15pm.

Sadly, a 46-year-old Pine Mountain woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

A 38-year Deebing Heights woman was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Two 38-year-old men and one 46-year-old man were treated for minor injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.