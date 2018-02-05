Woman dies after being hit by motorhome

The woman was dragged by the motorhome when is struck her at Bega. Photo Mark Cranitch.

A WOMAN has died after being struck and dragged by a motorhome in the stateâ€™s south east.

About 4.15pm yesterday the motorhome was towing another vehicle at Bega when it struck the 62-year-old. It rolled down a hill, dragging the woman that was between the two vehicles.

She sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

A four-year-old girl that was inside the motorhome at the time was uninjured.

Police established a crime scene and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.