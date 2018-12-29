Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSING: Cairns police are searching for a 26-year-old woman and two kids were last seen on December 27 at Kewarra Beach.
MISSING: Cairns police are searching for a 26-year-old woman and two kids were last seen on December 27 at Kewarra Beach.
News

Concern over missing woman, kids

by Staff writers
29th Dec 2018 11:54 AM

POLICE are searching for a woman and two children missing from Cairns.

The 26-year-old and kids were last seen on December 27 at an address in Kewarra Beach and were due to return home later that day.

Concerns are held as this behaviour is out of character.

She is described as caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall with brown hair and a heavy build.

The children, a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old girl are believed to be with her and they are all known to each other.

Anyone who may have seen the woman or the children are being urged to contact police on Policelink - 131 444, or Crime Stoppers - 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP1802438467.

editors picks missing child missing person

Top Stories

    ‘Lifetime of heartache’ as crash claims son

    premium_icon ‘Lifetime of heartache’ as crash claims son

    News THE family of a seven-year-old boy killed in a fiery truck crash near Toowoomba say they are preparing for a lifetime of heartache without their angel.

    Toxic partners and terror in year of crimes, controversies

    premium_icon Toxic partners and terror in year of crimes, controversies

    News The evil schemes and mammoth payouts grabbing Australia's attention

    Why Ipswich club's season has been Totally Wild

    premium_icon Why Ipswich club's season has been Totally Wild

    Athletics International performances cap multiple successes

    Urgent push to fix city's congested, dangerous intersection

    premium_icon Urgent push to fix city's congested, dangerous intersection

    Politics A petition to upgrade to the road has secured hundreds of signatures

    Local Partners