Woman kicked out of pub over tiny top

A 20-year-old woman has taken to social media to “rant” about the fact she was kicked out of a British pub for wearing a tiny top during a heatwave.

A young woman has slammed a UK pub chain after claiming she was refused drinks for wearing an "inappropriate" top.

British woman Mollie Wood was wearing a black halter-neck bandeau top during the UK's heatwave over the weekend that saw temperatures reach 28C.

She'd teamed the skimpy garment with an ankle length midi skirt and white sneakers.

But she said her outfit, that put her full midriff and slight underboob on display, was described as "equal to a man being shirtless" when she was denied entry to The Back of Beyond pub in Reading at 8pm on Sunday.

The 20-year-old said the manager - who was in his 30s - told her he had refused service all day to guys without tops.

She said she and her friend Amy Lee, who was wearing the same top, wouldn't be served either because they were dressed "unsuitably".

Two British women claim they were kicked out of a popular UK pub chain for wearing ‘inappropriate’ tops. Picture: Triangle News

However, both women had initially been let in by the female bouncer where they also checked into UK's test and trace and showed their IDs before heading out to the backyard where they were denied entry by a male security guard.

After their humiliating ordeal, the pair took to TikTok to call out the pub's double standards, and quickly went viral.

"We got halfway walking through the pub when a male manager shouted for us to stop," she said. "He said, 'You can't come in here, you're dressed really inappropriately and it isn't suitable. You can't be wearing a top like that.'"

Mollie Wood and Amy Lee took to TikTok to rant about the ‘sexist’ situation. Picture: Triangle News

When Mollie questioned him as to why her clothes were "inappropriate" he told her it was "because that's like a man being topless and we've been kicking topless men out all day".

Mollie explained how she and Amy, also 20, quizzed the manager over the dress code, but couldn't get a straight answer as to whether there was one.

The pair later researched online and could not find anything that pointed towards a dress code for the pub chain.

She claimed she had also been served in the same pub earlier that week, wearing exactly the same top.

"I was just really embarrassed. We'd been in four pubs earlier that day and never been denied entry," she added.

"I told him how sexist it was to compare me to a topless man. I was wearing a top. I wasn't topless."

The pair have had lots of support. Picture: Triangle News

After leaving the pub, the pair took a moment to compose themselves before deciding to go back and complain about the way they had been treated.

But when they arrived and raised a complaint, Mollie said she was met with more comments and rudeness.

"He was holding the bridge of his nose and huffing, and he turned his back to us when we were speaking about it," she said.

Mollie explained how they also asked the female security worker why she let them in if they were dressed so "inappropriately", but didn't get a straight answer either.

"I've got a larger chest. Even if I wore a turtleneck you'd still see a very noticeable shape," she said.

"My boobs are always going to show because I have them and there's nothing I can do about that."

She said she was ‘embarrassed’ by the situation. Picture: Triangle News

Mollie said she was further shocked after sharing the video to TikTok and receiving a barrage of comments from women saying they had experienced similar things at the well-loved pub chain.

Wetherspoons has been contacted for a comment.

