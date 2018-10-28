Woman jailed for defrauding employer of more than $30k

AN Ipswich woman found guilty by jury of committing fraud of more than $30,000 at her workplace has been sentenced.

Following her three-day trial and conviction on February 27 in the District Court in Ipswich, Sarah Elizabeth Wimpenny was remanded in custody by Judge Alexander-Wren SC.

The jury found her guilty of fraud - dishonestly gaining a pecuniary benefit for herself as an employee exceeding $30,000; and fraud by dishonestly applying to her own use company bank accounts and credits when an employee.

The offences were committed against Australian Gypsum Industries (AGI) between February 26, 2012 and July 13, 2012. Wimpenny, 44, from Redbank Plains, was employed in February 2012 as an administration officer at the Carole Park office of the building materials and insulation company.

This week shewas sentenced to three years jail for committing fraud as an employee; and two years jail for the fraud, dishonestly cause detriment by an employee. With 245 days in pre-sentence custody declared, Wimpenny will be released to parole on August 26, 2019.