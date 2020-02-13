Menu
Woman jailed after ‘almost unstoppable’ crime spree

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A WOMAN will spend the next few months behind bars after a dangerous attempt to run away from the law.

Malerie Marie Morgan, 32, pleaded guilty to 15 offences including evasion and dangerous operation of a vehicle in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the "crime spree" began in Mackay and ended in the Bundaberg Region.

The court heard on January 8 Morgan took a mower, fridge, iPad and jewellery from her mother's house near Mackay.

From there she began the journey south running from police through Rockhampton before the drive came to an end in Gin Gin.

Sen Const Bland told the court during the drive there were times where police had to abandon their pursuit because of how dangerous the drive was.

Morgan also was also weaving in and out of traffic, driving on the wrong side of the road and also drove after the tyre on the car she was driving blew out. And the offences were committed while Morgan was on parole.

Morgan's lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client didn't know where she was going when she was running from police.

Mr Maloy said Morgan's offending started after the breakdown of a 10-year relationship with her former partner.

As a result Morgan turned to drugs and started adding entries to her criminal history.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Morgan's criminal history and plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney noted that she had not appeared in front of a court until she was 30.

"You were almost unstoppable," he said.

"You put yourself and the lives of others in danger with your driving.

"You had no explanation, you were just running with no destination."

Morgan was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with a parole eligibility date of May 7.

