Woman injured, road blocked as car crashes into ditch
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a crash that blocked Redbank Plains Rd Thursday afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a vehicle crashed into a ditch at Swanbank about 1pm, leaving a female occupant encapsulated.
She was eventually freed and treated for an arm injury.
Police blocked Redbank Plains Rd for a short time, however, a police spokesman said the road was likely to be reopened before 2pm.
The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.