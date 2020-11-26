Menu
A woman has been taken to Ipswich hospital following a crash at Swanbank this afternoon.
News

Woman injured, road blocked as car crashes into ditch

Andrew Korner
26th Nov 2020 1:51 PM
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a crash that blocked Redbank Plains Rd Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a vehicle crashed into a ditch at Swanbank about 1pm, leaving a female occupant encapsulated.

She was eventually freed and treated for an arm injury.

Police blocked Redbank Plains Rd for a short time, however, a police spokesman said the road was likely to be reopened before 2pm.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich

