Woman injured, road blocked as car crashes into ditch

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a crash that blocked Redbank Plains Rd Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a vehicle crashed into a ditch at Swanbank about 1pm, leaving a female occupant encapsulated.

She was eventually freed and treated for an arm injury.

Police blocked Redbank Plains Rd for a short time, however, a police spokesman said the road was likely to be reopened before 2pm.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.