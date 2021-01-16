Menu
Paramedics assessed five people at the scene of a crash in Karalee on Saturday afternoon.
News

Woman, infant hospitalised after two-vehicle crash, rollover

Lachlan Mcivor
16th Jan 2021 3:40 PM
UPDATE: Four people in total were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A woman, a man and an infant have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash which resulted in one car rolling in Ipswich this afternoon.

Paramedics, including critical care, assessed five patients at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Mount Crosby Rd and Junction Rd in Karalee about 2.30pm.

All are in a stable condition.

A woman and an infant were transported to Ipswich Hospital.

A man with neck pain was also taken to Ipswich Hospital and the other two men involved are awaiting transport, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

