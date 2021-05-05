Menu
Four people were hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash in Springfield Central on Tuesday night.
Woman in serious condition after two-vehicle crash

Lachlan Mcivor
5th May 2021 7:00 AM
FOUR people, including a teenage girl and a child, were hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash on a busy road in the middle of Springfield Central on Tuesday night.

The two vehicles collided on Sinnathamby Boulevard just before 8.30pm.

A woman in her 20s was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in Brisbane in a serious but stable condition.

A man in his 40s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with an ankle injury.

A teenage girl and a boy were both taken to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in South Brisbane in stable conditions as a precaution.

