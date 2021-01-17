Woman in serious condition after near drowning

A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning at Lowood on Sunday afternoon.

A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning at Lowood on Sunday afternoon.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning in Ipswich this afternoon.

She was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a serious but stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The incident happened at a private address in Lowood just before 2pm.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning in Ipswich this afternoon.

She was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a serious but stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The incident happened at a private address in Lowood just before 2pm.