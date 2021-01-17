Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning at Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning at Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
News

Woman in serious condition after near drowning

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Jan 2021 3:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning in Ipswich this afternoon.

She was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a serious but stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The incident happened at a private address in Lowood just before 2pm.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning in Ipswich this afternoon.

She was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a serious but stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The incident happened at a private address in Lowood just before 2pm.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Girl airlifted to hospital after skiing accident at dam

        Premium Content Girl airlifted to hospital after skiing accident at dam

        News The girl, believed to be in her teens, has a suspected spinal injury

        Men injured in quad bike accident, vehicle rollover

        Premium Content Men injured in quad bike accident, vehicle rollover

        News Paramedics responded to two incidents overnight

        Gel blaster playing field in the works as new laws set in

        Premium Content Gel blaster playing field in the works as new laws set in

        News A local business is hoping to open a gel blaster playing field by the middle of the...