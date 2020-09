A woman was taken to hospital after her vehicle rolled on the Brisbane Valley Highway on September 10.

A woman was taken to hospital after her vehicle rolled on the Brisbane Valley Highway on September 10.

A WOMAN was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after her vehicle rolled on the Brisbane Valley Highway on Thursday night.

Paramedics transported the woman in her 40s to Princess Alexandra Hospital after the rollover at the intersection of Wivenhoe Pocket Rd and the Brisbane Valley Highway just after 9pm.

She suffered arm, chest and pelvic injuries in the accident at Fernvale.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.