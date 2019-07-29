Menu
A woman is in hospital in a serious condition after her ute rolled last night in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Woman in serious condition after crash on hinterland road

Ashley Carter
29th Jul 2019 6:54 AM
A WOMAN in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a single-vehicle rollover at Kenilworth last night.

Emergency services were called to the rollover on Obi Obi Rd and Eumundi Kenilworth Rd just after 7.30pm, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

The ute had reportedly slid off the side of the road, hit a tree and rolled several times.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, had to be freed from the vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called and the woman was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with abdominal, leg and pelvic injuries.

