Mercy dash after woman nearly drowns

The woman was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. (File picture)

The woman was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. (File picture)

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital following a near-drowning in the Lockyer Valley west of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at Forest Hill about 6.25pm following reports of a near drowning incident.

Paramedics performed CPR on a woman in her early 20s before transporting her to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital shortly after.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman's condition had been unstable during the time of transport.