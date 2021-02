SNAKE BITE: A woman has reportedly been bitten by a snake.

A WOMAN in her 20s has been hospitalised after a reported snake bite on Thursday night.

The patient was reportedly bitten at a private address on Haig St at Brassall about 8.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the snake bit the woman’s foot.

Paramedics took the woman, who was in a stable condition, to Ipswich Hospital.