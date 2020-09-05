Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
News

Woman in hospital as cars collide at busy Coast intersection

Tegan Annett
5th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after two cars collided at a busy Mooloolaba intersection on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics took the woman to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She had jaw and arm pain, but was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred at the Venning St intersection traffic lights.

"That vehicle was turning right onto Venning St and thought they had a green light," he said.

"The second car was travelling north and was approaching the intersection when they collided."

He said the first car had minor damage to the front bumper and the driver and passenger were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
mooloolaba crash queensland ambulance queensland police service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New virus alerts for Qld venues

        New virus alerts for Qld venues

        News New alerts have been issued for three Brisbane sites after a positive coronavirus case visited them late last month.

        Dad locked up on wedding day as secret dealing exposed

        Premium Content Dad locked up on wedding day as secret dealing exposed

        News A father-of-four had kept his drug dealing a secret

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Paranoid drug user shoots neighbour for laughing

        Premium Content Paranoid drug user shoots neighbour for laughing

        News A father was shot by a neighbour as his terrified daughter looked on