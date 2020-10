Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash in Gatton on Thursday afternoon.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at a Gatton intersection resulted in one car rolling.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Railway and Cochrane streets at 2.55pm on Thursday.

Two women were assessed for minor injuries but one declined transport to hospital.

The other was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.