Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a serious car crash.
Woman in critical condition after three car crash

by KATE BANVILLE
18th Aug 2019 12:04 PM
A WOMAN in her 50s was taken to Townsville Hospital's intensive care unit in a critical condition last night, after being involved in a three car crash.

The incident occurred just before midnight at the Ring Road on-ramp at Hervey Range Road.

Acting District Duty Officer Sergeant Jonathan Searle said two car cars were travelling in the same direction when a 20 year old male driver rear ended the middle car causing the 55 year old woman to collide with the car in front.

"All vehicles were travelling in the same direction inbound on Hervey Range Road near the Kalynda Chase turn off," Sgt Searle said.

"The third vehicle has collided with the rear of the second vehicle pushing it into the rear of the first vehicle."

The 55 year old woman was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition. The driver of the rear vehicle was also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The forensic crash unit is investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

